Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.67.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.77. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

