Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.