Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $216.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.67.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.87 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $47,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

