Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.2 %

IR stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $76,784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

