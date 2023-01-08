Insider Buying: HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Purchases £28,000 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($33,734.94).
HeiQ Price Performance
Shares of HEIQ stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of £41.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. HeiQ Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.41 ($1.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.57.
HeiQ Company Profile
