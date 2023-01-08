Insider Buying: HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Purchases £28,000 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($33,734.94).

HeiQ Price Performance

Shares of HEIQ stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of £41.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. HeiQ Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.41 ($1.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.57.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

