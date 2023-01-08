Insider Buying: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Buys $232,060.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SIVB opened at $245.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $326.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.