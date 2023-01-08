Insider Buying: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Buys $232,060.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIVB opened at $245.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $326.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

