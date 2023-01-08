Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $1,180,750.56 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.13 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 230,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

