InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $58.28 on Friday. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 242.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

InterDigital Company Profile



InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

