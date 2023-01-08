International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $36.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IP opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

