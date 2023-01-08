Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $425.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Intuit stock opened at $386.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.67 and its 200-day moving average is $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $589.57. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

