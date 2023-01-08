Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,291 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.80. 54,659,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,185,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day moving average is $288.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $390.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

