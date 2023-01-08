Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lessened by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

