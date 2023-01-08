Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.67 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.