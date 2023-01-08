Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.67 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.