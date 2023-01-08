iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 630,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 113,708 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 363,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

