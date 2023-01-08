Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.75 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $52,953.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00755708 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,863.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

