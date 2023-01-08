JOE (JOE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.79 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and $615,037.65 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00433949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.01467119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.94 or 0.30650652 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

