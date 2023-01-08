JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $983.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.