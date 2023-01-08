JUNO Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00006642 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $75.02 million and $335,640.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,333,302 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

