Kava 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.83 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Kava has a total market cap of $259.03 million and $26.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00004033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 372,635,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,630,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

