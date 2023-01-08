Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $40.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.44.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.