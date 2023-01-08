KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $731,728.28 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. KickToken has a market cap of $731,728.28 and $151,810.52 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042793 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00239143 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,440,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,440,644 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,441,036.55868056. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00609535 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $145,109.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

