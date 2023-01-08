KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $73,612,067,916,307.90 billion and $160,243.62 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003818 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00437220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01465761 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.11 or 0.30881731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.