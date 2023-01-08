Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Kin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $254,838.04 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003838 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007859 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00433411 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.01461196 BTC.
About Kin
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
