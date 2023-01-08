Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 146 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.