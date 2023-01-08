Klingman & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $404.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.