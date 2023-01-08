Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $367.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

