Klingman & Associates LLC Has $14.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01.

