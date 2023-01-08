Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $158.90 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.66.

