KOK Price Up 8.3% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $51.25 million and approximately $437,535.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00234862 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.1022223 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $581,394.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.