Konnect Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,169.78 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $42,169.78 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01463977 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.66 or 0.30532418 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

