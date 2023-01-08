L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

LHX stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

