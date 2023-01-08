Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.02. 481,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,333. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

