Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 3.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Price Performance

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $730.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.49. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

