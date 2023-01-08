Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

