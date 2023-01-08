LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

