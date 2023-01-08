Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and $134,532.84 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

