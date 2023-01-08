Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $52.00 at Bank of America

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

