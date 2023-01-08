Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

