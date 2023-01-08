Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,632,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

