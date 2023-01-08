Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $210,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.31 on Friday, hitting $269.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,322. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

