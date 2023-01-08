Lido DAO (LDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00009527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $61.31 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,011,288 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

