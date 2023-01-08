Lido Staked ETH (stETH) One Day Volume Hits $10.03 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $10.03 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,267.51 or 0.07374479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,856,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,853,512.10395765 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,236.27518977 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $34,517,075.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

