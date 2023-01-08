Liquity Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $251,967.89 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00433243 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.86 or 0.01466003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.61 or 0.30600794 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,906,387 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.