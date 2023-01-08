LogiTron Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One LogiTron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $5.84 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

About LogiTron

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

