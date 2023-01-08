LooksRare Hits Market Capitalization of $78.69 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $78.69 million and $3.21 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

