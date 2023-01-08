Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $257.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.