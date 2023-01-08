Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.52.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $200.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.