Maj Invest Holding A S Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,121 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $97,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

