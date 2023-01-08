Maker Trading 16.9% Higher This Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $594.74 or 0.03465783 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $581.43 million and approximately $36.15 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

