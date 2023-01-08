Mammoth Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $9,582.23 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00289401 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,585.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

